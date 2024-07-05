NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left a man dead, two others injured and led officers to take five people into custody.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene along the 7300 block of Northwest 36th Street, Friday afternoon.

MDPD Detective Andre Martin addressed reporters about the incident hours later.

“We believe that this shooting stemmed from a dispute that turned physical,” he said.

Detectives said the shooting took place in the back of a business, just after 1 p.m.

For an unknown reason, investigators, said, two groups in two different vehicles got into a fight, but what started as a fistfight escalated into gun violence.

“We believe that the individuals who were involved did know each other,” said Martin. “We’re unable to determine what their relationship is at this time.”

Investigators said one of the groups involved took off in a white SUV. They were stopped by MDPD officers just six blocks away.

Video obtained by 7News shows officers apprehending one of the potential subjects, as bystanders sat nearby having lunch.

Paramedics airlifted one of the two surviving victims to Ryder Trauma Center. The other was treated on the ground and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by car. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Police said the third victim died behind the building.

7Skyforce captured his body underneath a yellow tarp.

Detectives said they found several guns at the scene.

The incident caused heavy traffic throughout the afternoon, as crime scene investigators combed the area.

Police confirmed they detained five people. They said everyone involved in the shooting is accounted for, as they continue their investigation.

