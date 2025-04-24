SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in a Southwest Miami-Dade warehouse shooting that sent the gunman and another victim to the hospital.

The incident occurred in an industrial area along the 7300 block of Southwest 45th Street, near the Palmetto Expressway and Bird Road, at around 1 p.m., on Thursday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Response Team, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol, responded to the scene.

According to deputies, the shooter was involved in a confrontation due to an ongoing family dispute. During that confrontation, the subject shot both victims. Upon arrival by deputies, there was an exchange of gunfire between deputies and the subject.

John Todaro, who owns the gym next to where the shooting took place, told 7News he is glad that incident occurred before children arrived at his business.

“It’s mostly athletic-based businesses. We’re geared toward kids. It’s all kids in that complex that we train. Thankfully this incident happened before our clients got there,” he said.

Other business owners told 7News they had to hunker down and shelter in place when gunfire broke out.

A witness said he was scared after finding out a shooting had occurred.

“I wasn’t that scared because I didn’t know there was a shooting, but once we found out, I was a little scared,” he said.

Three people, including the shooter, were shot and transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

The shooter was wounded in a police-involved shooting. The subject is in critical condition.

A close friend of the family of one of the victims identified one of the shooting victims as 38-year-old Eddie Rivero. He underwent surgery on Thursday afternoon, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Rivero is listed as the owner of Price Right Motors, the used car business where the shooting occurred.

The close friend told 7News the shooter was Rivero’s half-brother.

The other victim is in stable condition.

Officials said no deputy was hurt and that it was a domestic incident and not a random act of violence.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a heavy police presence at the warehouse and several people being escorted out of the building with their hands raised.

Multiple people were seen being frisked and questioned by officers at the scene.

A witness, who did not want to show his face, told 7News he was escorted out of the area after hearing the gunshots.

“The shots sounded scary. We were evacuated in a very nice manner. They took us out business by business and we were waiting in an area outside a while, but then we got into the shade and kept waiting until everything was settled,” he said.

Video posted to social media captured the gunshots in the parking lot as people are seen running and hiding for cover.

Another video captured a wounded person in the bed of a pickup truck and another wounded person being carried out by responding officials.

Officers said the scene is secured.

“We want the community to know that right now there is no imminent threat. This is an active scene,” said MDSO Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz. “As you can see, we will be working this for quite some time. We will be looking for additional victims to make sure we are not missing anyone, and I ask the community, if there was anyone here that has video or information, our investigators need that information, and they can contact the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers.”

Officials recovered a long rifle and a pistol at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on the scene conducting their investigation as is protocol in a deputy-involved shooting.

Officials said parents who want to pick up their children from Idol Cheer can pick them up at the reunification center at 7391 SW 44th St.

Bird Road was temporarily shut down but has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.