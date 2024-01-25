MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a Miami neighborhood after a shooting at an apartment complex left a man dead and sent a man and a woman to the hospital.

City of Miami Police units responded to a shooting around 6:23 a.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex located along the 4000 block of Northwest South Tamiami Canal, just east of Miami International Airport.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a hallway of the building.

The man succumbed to his injuries while on the scene, police said.

Paramedics transported the injured patients to Coral Gables Hospital, but it remains unclear whether they are victims or subjects. Their conditions and the extent of their injuries are unknown.

7Skyforce captured multiple Miami Police cruisers, crime scene tape roping off an entire section outside of the hospital, and remnants of a car on the side of the road.

It remains unclear whether if more victims or subjects from this case drove themselves to the hospital.

Back at the apartment complex, witnesses said they heard more than half a dozen rounds of gunfire go off.

“I hear several gunshots from the back and, like, the front,” said one person. “It stopped, and then, like, four more or five. There was lots of blood and a dead body outside.”

Neighbors said many people stay at the complex only for a night or two at a time, adding it houses people who need to stay a night in Miami due to missing their flights.

One man said his friend who lives in the building called him after she heard the gunshots and found the man’s body outside her door.

“There’s one gentleman dead that’s in the hallway there,” said the man, wearing a Bog Hog Excavating shirt, who did not want to be on camera. “He was shot in the back of the head. No idea [who he is], no idea. Don’t know if he lived here. Don’t know if he was staying here. Certainly, as anybody would see a dead body, there’s an overwhelm of emotions going through her mind right now, but for the most part, she’s keeping her composure and keeping it together.”

Crime scene tape surrounded the building as police investigated this incident. Details surrounding this incident remain limited, but as the investigation unfolds, authorities will provide updates.

“We just have to be very mindful,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva. “Remember, if you’re a person who saw or heard anything, that piece of information can help our detectives close out this case and locate suspects who are responsible that have no regard to our society.”

The apartment complex is located near a parking lot used by airport workers, but traffic in the area was not affected by this investigation.

The medical examiner later removed the deceased victim’s body from the property.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

