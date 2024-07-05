NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An altercation between two groups at a strip mall in Northwest Miami-Dade took a fatal turn, leaving a man dead, sending two others to the hospital and leading officers to take five people into custody, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the triple shooting along the 7300 block of Northwest 36th Street, Friday afternoon.

MDPD Detective Andre Martin addressed the incident with reporters hours later.

“We believe that this shooting stemmed from a dispute that turned physical,” he said.

Detectives said the shooting took place in the back of a business, at around 1:09 p.m.

For an unknown reason, investigators said, two groups in two different vehicles got into a fight, but what started as a fistfight escalated into gun violence.

Police said one of the victims died behind the building.

“We believe that the individuals who were involved did know each other,” said Martin. “We’re unable to determine exactly what their relationship is at this time.”

Investigators said one of the groups involved took off in a white SUV. They were stopped by MDPD officers just six blocks away.

Video obtained by 7News shows officers apprehending one of the potential subjects at a nearby Wendy’s, as bystanders sat having lunch.

Paramedics transported the two surviving victims to Ryder Trauma Center. As of late Friday night, they are both listed in critical condition.

The man seen inside the Wendy’s was treated on the ground and also transported to JMH for treatment.

Back at the scene of the shooting, 7Skyforce captured the deceased victim’s body underneath a yellow tarp.

Detectives said they found several guns at the scene.

The incident caused heavy traffic throughout the afternoon, as crime scene investigators combed the area.

Police confirmed they detained five people. They said everyone involved in the shooting is accounted for, as their investigation continued well into the night.

