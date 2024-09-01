NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after, police said, he was killed in a shooting outside a bar in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent another man to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to a ShotSpotter alert outside of Tropicana Bar & Lounge along Northwest 79th Street, near 10th Avenue, at around 5:20 a.m., Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A short time later, police said, another man was dropped off at Hialeah Hospital with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

He was later transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Back at the scene, a family member identified the deceased victim as Travis Sims.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

