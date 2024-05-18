NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another one was injured after a shooting took place in North Miami Beach, police said.

North Miami Beach Police units responded to the area of Northeast 18th Avenue and 159th Street, Friday night.

According to witnesses, one person ran inside the McDonald’s near Northeast 22nd Avenue and 163rd Street, located next to a Marathon gas station, and tried to get help from one of the employees. It is unclear whether that person was shot or was a witness.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of then died and the other is undergoing surgery.

7News cameras captured yellow tape around the gas station and the fast food restaurant.

Police have shut down the intersection of Northeast 18th Avenue and Northeast 159th Street while they investigate. They urge drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Police were seen investigating a car, and a trunk was covered with a tarp.

The identities of the people involved are unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.