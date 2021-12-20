SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute led to gun violence in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, leaving a man dead and another in handcuffs.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 9800 block of Southwest 27th Terrace, just before 4 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said two people got into some type of argument that escalated into gunfire.

A neighbor described what she heard.

“Apparently one of the neighbors got shot four times, and we’re just super hurt because it was a neighbor that we always saw walking the dog, and he was always in the yard doing something,” she said.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

One man was taken into custody.

