DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wrong-way wreck in Doral, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Northwest 25th Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2021 Honda CR-V along the 9900 block, just before 3:50 a.m., Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and pronounced the driver of the Elantra dead.

Paramedics transported the driver of the CR-V to a local hospital in stable condition.

MDPD detectives continue to investigate the crash.

