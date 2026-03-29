MIAMI (WSVN) - A sunny morning turned tragic after a boating accident led to one person being killed and one person hospitalized after an incident in Biscayne Bay.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Units responded to a reported marine incident near Crandon Park involving a vessel that had lost control,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Gregory Logue.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators, two people were ejected from the boat, just north of Nixon Sandbar Saturday.

A man was severely injured, and a woman did not survive.

“There’s a Marine Patrol officer saying they have a female unaccounted for,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Footage showed a body being pulled from the water at Crandon Marina, then loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled away.

The Coast Guard said that “A Station Miami Beach crew rescued one male with a leg injury and transferred him to No Name Harbor and was air lifted to Ryder Trauma Center.”

“They’re calling in regards to a possible incident there in regards to a gentleman with a possible foot amputated there.” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

The incident comes after a previous boating accident that took place South Florida waters last week.

On March 25, a 55-year-old father was killed on Biscayne Bay, after he and his son were struck while out on the water.

Local boater Carlos Pena said that in all of his years of boating, he’s never seen anything quite like this.

“It can’t happen anymore. It keeps happening,” he said. “It gives me chills, I could never believe it would happen here.”

As more boaters hit the water in South Florida for the weekend, MDFR officials urged caution.

“Wear a personal flotation device, file a float plan so someone knows your itinerary, and have your [Very High Frequency] radio on channel 16 for emergencies,” said Logue.

How the boating accident happened remains unclear.

The FWC is still investigating.

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