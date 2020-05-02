1 killed, 1 hospitalized after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and 65th Street, Saturday.

First responders located the victims and transported them to Ryder Trauma Center, where one of them was pronounced dead and the other remains in critical condition.

Police have not provided further information about the incident or a possible shooter, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

