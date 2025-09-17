HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman was killed and another person was taken to their hospital following a violent rollover crash that shut down all southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah Gardens for hours, authorities said

A traffic camera captured southbound traffic at a standstill near the West Okeechobee Road, just after 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash took place south of the Northwest 103rd Street exit and has also led to westbound lane closures of the Gratigny Parkway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white Audi sedan crashed into the concrete traffic barrier, then crashed into a Ford pickup truck.

Investigators said the force from the impact caused the Audi to overturn, and the driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said the woman, who was a front passenger, died at the scene, and the male driver was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the southbound lanes reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox