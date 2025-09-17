HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman was killed and another person was taken to their hospital following a violent rollover crash that shut down all southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah Gardens for hours, authorities said

A traffic camera captured southbound traffic at a standstill near the West Okeechobee Road, just after 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash took place south of the Northwest 103rd Street exit and has also led to westbound lane closures of the Gratigny Parkway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white Audi sedan crashed into the concrete traffic barrier, then crashed into a Ford pickup truck.

Investigators said the force from the impact caused the Audi to overturn, and the driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said the woman, who was a front passenger, died at the scene, and the male driver was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the southbound lanes reopened to traffic.

