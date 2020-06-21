1 killed, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman responsible for an overnight shooting in North Miami Beach that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting in the area of Northeast 167th Street and First Avenue, just after 2:20 a.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured a black Infiniti cordoned off by crime scene tape.

According to a witness who was inside the Infiniti, the subject opened fire from inside a vehicle that pulled up next to them.

“A car fired out, and it was a crazy scene. I was sitting behind the victim, and about seven or eight shots were let out,” he said. “Just a lot of fire, just a lot of smoke and a lot of fire.”

Paramedics transported the victims to an area hospital, where one patient died and the other is recovering.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.