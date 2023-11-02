MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery crash in Miami Gardens left one person dead and another with severe injuries.

The incident occurred around 2:57 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 441 near Northwest 209th Street, leaving the street shut down in both directions between Northwest 215th Street to Northwest 207th Street for several hours.

Cellphone footage captured black smoke billowing from the scene after, investigators said, a Toyota Highlander and an Infiniti sedan collided into one another.

Live video footage captured the aftermath of the serious collision, revealing the two vehicles at the heart of the incident. The SUV, with extensive front-end damage, appeared to have smashed into the rear of the sedan, which was left charred from the ensuing fire.

Miami Gardens Police confirmed that a man in the car that caught fire did not survive. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units found his burned body inside of the burning vehicle.

Firefighters managed to extricate a woman from the other vehicle and quickly called for a medical helicopter to airlift her to Ryder Trauma Center due to burn injuries. The moment was captured by 7News as healthcare personnel rushed the victim into the hospital.

The collision left both cars damaged on the street, but as the morning progressed, tow trucks were called in to remove the vehicles from the scene.

As of Thursday afternoon, the identities of the individuals involved remain undisclosed, as officials continue to investigate.

