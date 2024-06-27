NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was injured in a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired along the 7900 block of Northwest 18th Avenue, just after 4 p.m., Thursday.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Back at the scene, 7Skyforce hovered above the scene as police officers spoke with local residents.

Officers have shut down a small section of Northwest 18th Avenue off 79th Street, as they continue to investigate.

