MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was injured after they were reportedly shot in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 60th Street and First Avenue, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.

Officers with Miami Police and Miami-Dade Schools Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert.

An officer with Miami-Dade Schools Police located the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the adult victim to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police have set up a perimeter as they continue to investigate the details surrounding the shooting.

