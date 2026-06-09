MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was injured after reportedly coming uinder fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

7’s Drone Force hovered above the scene of the reported shooting along the 17300 block of Northwest 36th Avenue, just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crime scene investigators were seen combing for clues and taking photographs.

The incident appears to have started in the yard of the home and continued on the sidewalk in front of the residence.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Officials with Miami Gardens Police are expected to provide more details about the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.