MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital in Miami.

Miami Police responded to a reported stabbing on Southwest 17th Avenue and Southwest First Street, around 11:50 p.m., Friday

Officers said one individual was stabbed and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center. At this time their condition is unknown.

Police have not confirmed any arrests at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

