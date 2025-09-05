SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews pulled one person from a vehicle that went into a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a vehicle in the water at SW 157th Avenue and SW 264th Street around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Divers located the car and removed an adult from inside, officials said.

The victim was declared a trauma alert and will be airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Air Rescue to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South.

All divers are out of the water and no other victims were reported.

No additional details about the crash or the victim’s condition have been released.

