NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was injured after a vehicle collided with a Brightline train in North Miami Beach.

The incident happened around 10 a.m., Wednesday, at NE 163rd Street and Biscayne Blvd.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a man was transported by ground to a trauma center for treatment.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.