WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cement truck overturned on a South Florida expressway Monday morning and has led to one person being hospitalized .

The incident occurred on the State Road 836 exit ramp to Northwest 137th Avenue in West Miami-Dade, which left the driver trapped inside the vehicle and fuel leaking onto the roadway.

First responders raced to the scene to extricate the driver from the overturned cement truck. Firefighters also managed to halt the fuel leak from the situation.

One individual involved in the crash was classified as a trauma alert patient and was subsequently transported to a trauma center by ground ambulance.

Details on the driver’s condition and identity have not been released at this time.

The cement truck came to rest in the grass on the northwest corner of the intersection, causing temporary traffic disruptions in the area. All roads have since been reopened.

Investigations into the cause of the rollover crash are ongoing.

