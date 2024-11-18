SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been injured and another is in custody following a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the shooting at Tire Liquidators Miami II Inc. located on Southwest 21st Street and 67th Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Aerial footage showed an increased police presence at the shop.

An apparent argument between a few people resulted in shots being fired, according to 7Skyforce Reporter Ralph Rayburn.

One person was shot and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unclear.

Police have one person in custody.

A third person told officers that he had sustained lacerations to his hand. He was seen sitting on a stool outside the shop.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

