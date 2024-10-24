HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a man who attacked another man on a highway entrance ramp in Hialeah.

Troopers and Hialeah Police units responded to the northbound State Road 826 entrance ramp from Northwest 122 Street on Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, they met with the victim, who gave them a description of the subject, which happened just before 8 p.m.

This prompted a multi-agency perimeter being established that temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Palmetto Expressway at West 68th Street.

FHP’s K-9 troopers located the subject following a brief search, according to officials.

Paramedics with Hialeah Fire Rescue treated the victim at the scene.

The subject was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.