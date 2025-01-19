NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in custody following a hit-and-run involving a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy.

The crash happened Saturday night in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 87th Street.

Deputies said a man in a stolen car was speeding when he struck the officer’s unmarked car.

The suspect then ran away but was later caught and taken to the hospital.

The deputy involved suffered no injuries.

