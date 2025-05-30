MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Miami.

Police said they responded to the area of Southwest 22nd Avenue and Eighth Street just after 1 a.m. Friday, where they found a woman who’d been hit and killed by a car, which fled the scene.

Police said that person was quickly found and taken into custody.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the victim.

