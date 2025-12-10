MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have taken one person into custody after a teacher was attacked near a Jewish day school in Miami Beach.

According to police sources, the subject approached the victim on Tuesday after she parked her vehicle down the street from the Lehrman Community Day School, located along the 500 block of 77th Street.

As she began to walk toward the school, police sources said, the subject came up to her, spat in her face and called her a “dirty Jew.”

Police sources said the perpetrator slapped the teacher on the left side of the head before he snatched her cellphone from her hand and threw it to the ground repeatedly, causing it to shatter.

Police sources said the victim ran toward the school, where a co-worker contacted police. Officers responded shortly after and saturated the area with the assistance of park rangers. In addition, a drone operator and undercover detectives canvassed the area in search of the subject.

Despite the massive response, the subject was not located.

Detectives responded to the school and spoke to the teacher. Sources said she told them that she was wearing a necklace with a star of David at the time of the incident.

Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police confirmed they took one person into custody but did not provide further details, as they continue to investigate this mugging.

