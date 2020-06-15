1 in custody after suspicious package found at Sweetwater shopping plaza

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody in connection to a suspicious package that was located at a shopping plaza in Sweetwater.

Sweetwater Police and the Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene regarding a suspicious package left behind at the plaza, located along the 1600 block of Northwest 107th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Officials said the package is a suitcase type of item.

Though a subject has been apprehended, police have not provided further details.

