SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Surfside went up in flames after a fire broke out under circumstances that, police said, led officers to take one person into custody and triggered an arson investigation.

Miami-Dade Police, Surfside Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire along Emerson Avenue, Sunday morning.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

Officers took one person into custody but have provided no further details.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating the blaze as possible arson.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded and are helping four people impacted by the fire.

