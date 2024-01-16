COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was arrested after a robbery in Doral led to a police chase into Coconut Grove.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a robbery in Doral near Southwest 27th Avenue when the subject fled the scene in a vehicle.

The Miami Dade Police Department’s Priority Response Team picked up on the vehicle through a license plate reader and followed it into Coconut Grove.

Police said the subject crashed the car and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

People at a nearby restaurant told 7News that they heard a car crash after they saw the subject’s car driving on three wheels.

Doral Police said they will handle the investigation as the robbery occurred in Doral.

