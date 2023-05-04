SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody following a shooting inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home that sent one person to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the incident along the 5800 block of Southwest 118th Avenue, just after 3 p.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce hovered above the home, a police cruisers blocked the roadway.

The property is registered to a Jorge Masvidal, but police have not specified whether or not this is the recently retired Ultimate Fighting Championship star. They said the property owner was not involved in the incident.

Detectives described the incident a domestic dispute. They said an older family member of the property owner is in police custody.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the upper extremity, possibly in the arm.

Paramedics have transported the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

