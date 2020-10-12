1 in custody after shooting in Miami Beach leaves 2 injured

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after a shooting in Miami Beach sent two people to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 1800 block of Normandy Drive, Sunday night.

Officials said they received a call about the shooting at around 9 p.m.

First responders arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Ryder Trauma Center. Late Sunday night, officials said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

UPDATE: Officers were able to establish contact with the subject and encourage him to return to the scene. The subject is now in police custody. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 12, 2020

In a tweet, officials said police were able to convince the subject to return to the scene, where that individual was taken into custody.

Police urge residents to avoid the 1800 block of Normandy Drive while they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.