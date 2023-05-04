SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took one person into custody following a shooting that, they said, took place inside the Southwest Miami-Dade home of former Ultimate Fighting Championship star Jorge Masvidal and sent one person to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the incident along the 5800 block of Southwest 118th Avenue near 56th Street, just after 3 p.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce hovered above the home as police cruisers blocked the roadway.

While the property is registered to Masvidal, police said, he was not involved in the incident.

“We do not believe that that person is involved in this incident,” said MDPD detective Chris Thomas.

When paramedics showed up, investigators said, they found a man who had been shot at least two times, along with the person who pulled the trigger.

“The alleged shooter in this case also stated, along with the victim, that they were in a heated discussion that turned into an argument, and the argument escalated to the point where the shooter shot the victim in this case,” Thomas said.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the upper extremity, possibly in the arm, and was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police told 7News that the people involved in this incident are all related to Masvidal.

While 7News cameras were rolling, Masvidal was seen pulling up in a black Mercedes SUV. He left a short time later without saying a word.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the victim, as they continue to investigate.

