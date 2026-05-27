MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that he was driving came to an end in Miami Gardens.

7Skyforce hovered above the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 153rd Street on Wednesday afternoon, capturing Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies slowly following a black Cadillac.

Deputies were responding to a call of a person wanted for questioning in connection to a felony case, according to 7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn.

Responding deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the car multiple times, but each time the driver would continue driving away.

Cameras captured the vehicle being driven through street sidewalks and around neighborhoods as deputies followed behind.

Deputies waited until Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived due to the agency’s pursuit police that allows them to conduct Precision Immobilization Technique maneuvers.

Upon FHP’s arrival in an unmarked vehicle, cameras captured them bumping into the speeding vehicle, spinning them around and ultimately ending the pursuit.

The subject halted the car and jumped out of it, beginning a foot pursuit into the front yard of a home.

However, he didn’t get far as multiple officers quickly apprehended him behind a bush and he was placed in a MDSO cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

The subject’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.