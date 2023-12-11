CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have established a perimeter around Coral Gables Preparatory Academy following the sighting of two burglary suspects in the vicinity, officials said.

7Skyforce hovered over the school, located at 105 Minorca Ave., Monday morning, where a woman was seen in handcuffs.

As a precaution, the school was placed in temporary lockdown as authorities investigated the scene.

One witness said she saw police officers block off several roads around the school since 10 a.m., Monday.

According to police, one person was taken into custody.

It is unclear if police are looking for more suspects involved in this crime. Police have been contacted for more information.

