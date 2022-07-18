DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been placed in custody after a police-involved shooting in Doral.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Police were following a stolen vehicle and lost sight of it, which led to them issuing a “Be on the look out” notice.

Doral Police had spotted the vehicle in a parking lot located in the area of 8000 NW 25th Street in Doral.

The person in that vehicle was said to have had a gun, which led Doral Police to open fire, striking the suspect in the leg.

The suspect was treated on the scene before being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

