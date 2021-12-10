HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what has been described as an officer-involved shooting at a car dealership in Homestead.

The shooting took place at the Lorenzo Ford car dealership on Northeast 11th Street and U.S. 1, Friday afternoon.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at around 3:45 p.m.

An SUV was involved and had evidence markers for bullet casings surrounding it.

The general manager of the dealership said two people were involved in the shooting.

The manager said police have one person in custody.

No employee of the dealership was involved with the shooting.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

