1 in custody after police chase ends in crash along I-95 near Golden Glades

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been taken into custody after a police chase came to a crashing end along Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade.

Hollywood Police began pursuing a black sedan possibly connected to a robbery in the Hollywood area, Wednesday afternoon.

The chase led officers south on I-95 where one of them used the pit maneuver to stop the vehicle just before Northwest 151st Street.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where officers were seen removing a woman from the driver’s seat before putting her in handcuffs.

A child was also taken out of the car.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the scene to treat an officer for a minor elbow injury.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.