SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a suspect after a man was critically injured following a shooting on the Florida Turnpike late Monday night.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of a shooting near Southwest 257th Terrace just before midnight. Once they arrived, officers found an man with apparent gunshot wounds and an uninjured woman inside a vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a known subject drove alongside the victim’s car, fired shots and then fled the scene. The man was the only person struck by the gunfire.

On Tuesday morning, MDPD confirmed they had one person in custody regarding this incident.

Authorities said that there is no additional information at this time as they continue their investigation into this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

