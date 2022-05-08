MIAMI (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody after, they said, he fired shots at the owner of a Miami hotel.

City of Miami Police, including the department’s SWAT unit, responded to the Little River Hotel, located along the 400 block of Northeast 78th Street, at around 10:15 a.m., Sunday.

The incident started inside the hotel room that the subject did not pay for, according to investigators.

When the victim knocked on the hotel room door, police said, the man pulled out gun and threatened her.

Detectives said the employee alerted the hotel’s owner, and when the owner knocked on the hotel room door, the subject opened fire.

Fortunately, no one was hurt

Police said the gunman took off on foot.

Responding officers evacuated the premises while they searched for the shooter. They were able to locate and apprehend him.

