SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken into custody after, police said, he fled the scene of a car fire on the Florida Turnpike in Sweetwater.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the northbound lanes of the highway, at around 5:55 a.m., Saturday.

The car was fully engulfed in flames, and a cloud of smoke billowed into the air near Northwest 12th Street.

The car was an older model Chrysler that, police said, was stolen.

Investigators said the subject fled from the burning vehicle and ran into nearby Dolphin Mall. He was apprehended in a parking lot at the shopping center.

Officers shut down two of the left northbound lanes on the Turnpike had while they investigated.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

