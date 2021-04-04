1 in custody, 3 at large after car thieves break into Miami Beach mansion

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody and three others remain at large after, police said, an ambush at a Miami Beach mansion led to shots fired, sending the detained subject to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police responded to the incident that stemmed from a call of a possible car theft at the home along Pine Tree Drive and 44th Street, at around 10:30 p.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, four men jumped the front gate and broke into four expensive cars.

Police said a security guard at the home opened fire and shot into a white Range Rover, hitting one of the subjects.

“Crazy! In an area like this? Shocked,” said area resident Michael Mehr.

Detectives said the other three men took off in a white Porsche and a green Lamborghini.

Once police showed up, the wounded subject barricaded himself in the Range Rover.

Crisis negotiators were called in for backup, and the person inside the car eventually surrendered to police and was detained.

He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

7News cameras rolled as detectives dusted for prints on the luxury vehicles parked outside the home.

The Range Rover was towed away as evidence at 8 a.m.

Neighbors were left stunned by what happened.

“Nothing I’ve seen, nothing that I’ve heard about or seen, but yeah, shocked,” said Mehr. “I think ‘shocked’ is the right word.”

Police are investigating the cause of the home invasion.

If you have any information on this home invasion or the three other men’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

