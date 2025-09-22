MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody and are searching for a second subject following a business burglary in Medley.

According to Medley Police, two men broke into the business, located near Northwest 75th Street and 72nd Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Officers shut down nearby streets to search for the men. One of them was caught, but as of late Sunday night, the other remains on the run.

If you have any information on this burglary or the whereabouts of the subject who’s still on the loose, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.