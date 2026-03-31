MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - One man is in custody, and another is on the run after stealing nearly 1,900 iPhones in a heist at a warehouse in Doral.

According to Doral Police, 138 boxes containing iPads and iPhones were being delivered to a FedEx shipping center near Northwest 21st Street when two men posing as logistics company owners stole several of those boxes on March 19 before they could reach their final destination in Medley.

Surveillance video from inside the center shows 49-year-old Robert Soto handing an employee badge that didn’t have his name on it, according to authorities.

“They did not want the items being dropped off at the warehouse, that they were going to pick them up rather, so this individual responded to FedEx, produced an identification with the name of the individual who owns the warehouse,” said Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez.

After bypassing security with the fake ID, Soto and 61-year-old Jeffrey Moore gained access to the delivery area, where they found the vehicle carrying the Apple products.

The pair managed to load nearly $2 million in iPhones before the company’s actual owner was alerted to a change in the order.

“They were alerted by the actual owner of the logistics company who had caught wind that his packages were being requested to not being delivered at his establishment,” said Lopez.

That was when Soto and Moore took off, leaving South Florida to head upstate.

Authorities caught up to Moore hours later, taking him into custody during a traffic stop in Alachua County.

He appeared in bond court on Saturday, facing charges of first-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

As for Soto, authorities say he’s still on the run.

“The second subject who’s wanted, left the FedEx warehouse and was at some point released or dropped off by the one that we arrested. We don’t know where that took place,” said Lopez. “This person needs to be behind bars. They’re just as responsible as the other person.”

Authorities confirmed that all of the stolen tech had been safely recovered and returned.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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