SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An altercation led to a smashing stop at a food mart in Southwest Miami-Dade, sending one person to the hospital and leading officers to take another into custody.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at a Chevron gas station near South Dixie Highway and Colonial Drive, Sunday morning.

Cameras showed yellow tape and food items on the floor.

Paramedics transported the injured victim to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition.

First responders also assessed a family for injuries.

The Lincoln Town Car involved in the crash was later towed away from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

