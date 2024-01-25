AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have taken one person into custody and are searching for another subject in connection to a crash in Aventura, as detectives conduct a car theft investigation.

7News cameras captured a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan with extensive front-end damage on the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 196th Street, Wednesday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a detective working a stolen vehicle detail approached the Mercedes once the car was occupied, but the subjects fled and later crashed.

Police said the subjects inside the stolen car bailed out.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area of 199th Street, near West Dixie Highway in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Police were able to apprehend one of them and continue their search for the second subject. Aventura Police units are assisting in the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

