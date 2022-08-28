MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.

The footage captured City of Miami Police officers right behind the duo.

Another surveillance camera showed the subjects as they made a run for it after having dumped the car.

As of Sunday night, police are still searching for the second subject.

