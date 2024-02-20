NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department units are investigating a shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, leaving one person in critical condition.

Police reportedly arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the 700 block of Northwest 95th Street.

Officials said two subjects, possibly known by the victim, forced themselves into the victim’s apartment and opened fire, striking the victim several times.

The subjects stole personal items and fled the scene, according to police.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities are still searching for the two subjects.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

