MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an alleged shooting at a motel in Miami.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Carl’s Motel El Padre near 59th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, early Friday morning.

Authorities said, one person rushed to Jackson Memorial Trauma in critical condition.

