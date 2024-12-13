MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an alleged shooting at a hotel in Miami.

Police received ShotSpotter alerts about a shooting at a hotel near 59th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, early Friday morning.

When they arrived, they said, they found a man in his 30’s, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his chest..

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Trauma in critical condition.

Police were spotted at a school right next to the hotel while they investigate.

No word on the shooter.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.