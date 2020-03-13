1 hurt after yachts catch fire on Miami River in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person suffered burn-related injuries after a large fire engulfed two yachts on the Miami River in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 21st Street and 34th Avenue, just before 5 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered near the fire where plumes of heavy black smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

The fire was put out a short time later, after crews dumped a special chemical mixed with water over the boats.

At least one person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for second- and third-degree burns.

Traffic is being affected on Northwest 18th Street after the road was closed.

